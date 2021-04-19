“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for May:
May 2: ADMISSIONS & FINANCIAL AID IN COMMUNITY COLLEGE with Robert Geddes, senior admissions counselor, and Holly Raposo financial aid counselor, Bristol Community College
May 9: OVERCOMING STRESS IN SCHOOLS with Robert Brooks, author, consultant former director of psychology at McLean Hospital
May 16: TEACHERS UNIONS IN A CHANGING WORLD with Lawrence Purtill, president of National Education Association of Rhode Island (NEARI)
May 23: HIGHER EDUCATION IN CHANGING TIMES with Fred Clark, president of Bridgewater State University
May 30: TEACHING ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS with Amy Sox Agudelo, professor, Rhode Island College
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.”
Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.