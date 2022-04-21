“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for
May 1: “Is Public Education Broken?” with Merrie Najimy, president, Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA).
May 8: “Admissions & Financial Aid in Community College” with Robert Geddes, senior admissions counselor and Holly Raposo, financial aid counselor, Bristol Community College.
May 15: “Reading First” with Nancy Witherell, co-coordinator, Massachusetts International Literacy Association (ILA), professor, Bridgewater State University.
May 22: “STEM Education with former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III.
May 29: “ Higher Education Access, Affordability & Accountability” with Nancy Carriuolo, president, Rhode Island College.
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m., Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.