“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for November.
Nov. 6: “Appropriate and Effective Early Childhood Education with Gregory Nelson, professor, Bridgewater State University, president of Massachusetts Association of Early Childhood Teacher-Educators.
Nov. 13: “Is Public Education Broken” with Merrie Najimy, president of Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA)
Nov. 20: “Higher Education Global Partnerships” with Dana Mohler Faria, president, Bridgewater State University.
Nov. 27: “Youth Suicide” with Denise Panichas, director of The Samaritans of Rhode Island.
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.