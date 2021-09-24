“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for October:
Oct. 3: PREVENTING TEEN SUICIDE with Darcy Lee, director, The Samaritans of Fall River and New Bedford
Oct. 10: IS PUBLIC EDUCATION BROKEN with Merrie Najimy, president, Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA)
Oct. 17: SUICIDE with Denise Panichas, director, The Samaritans of Rhode Island
Oct. 24: TEACHING ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS with Amy Sox Agudeio, professor, Rhode Island College
Also, School Talk has announced the following change for Sept. 26:
HIGHER EDUCATION: ACCESS, AFFORDABILITY AND ACCOUNTABILILTY with Nancy Carriuolo, former president of Rhode Island College
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.” Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
