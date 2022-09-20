“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for October.
Oct. 2: “Youth Suicide” with Darcy Lee, director, The Samaritans of Fall River and New Bedford.
Oct. 9: “Digital Technology in Higher Education” with Edmund Cabellon, professor, Bridgewater State University.
Oct. 16: “Bullying and Violent Behavior” with Elizabeth Englander, director, Massachusetts Aggression Reduction Center (MARC), professor, Bridgewater State University.
Oct. 23: “Science in Early Childhood Education” with Gregory Nelson, professor, Bridgewater State University, president, MA Association of Early Childhood Teacher-Educators.
Oct. 30: “Multicultural/Multilingual Education” with Jorge P. Osterling, Bilingual Career Ladder Program, professor, George Mason University, former visiting scholar at The Inter-University Center for Latin American Research in Amsterdam.
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m. Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.