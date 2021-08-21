“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for September:
Sept. 5: TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION with Tom Thibodeau, assistant provost, and director of the Center for Distributed Learning at New England Institute of Technology, board member at Ocean State Higher Education Advancement Network (OSHEAN)
Sept. 12: PROJECT BASED LEARNING with William Oehlkers, consultant, adjunct professor, and Cynthia DiDonato, adjunct professor, Providence College
Sept. 19: APPROPRIATE AND EFFECTIVE EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION with Gregory Nelson, professor, Bridgewater State University, president of Massachusetts Association of Early Childhood Teacher-Educators
Sept. 26: YOUTH SUBSTANCE ABUSE with David Anderson, author, professor, director of the Center for Advancement of Public Health, George Mason University
“School Talk” airs Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. (Comcast #19, Verizon #18, Cox #9); and on WSBEL at 3:30 p.m. (Comcast #294; Verizon #478; Cox #808). It is also available on YouTube: Google “tvsbsc” and scroll down to “School Talk” or Google “School Talk TV with Nadjia Varney.”
Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.