“School Talk,” a public affairs education show hosted by Norton resident Nadjia Varney, has listed the following schedule for September.
Sept. 4: “Teachers Unions in A Changing World” with Lawrence Purtill, president of National Education Association of Rhode Island (NEARI).
Sept. 11: “Authentic Early Childhood Practices” with Gregory Nelson, author, professor, Bridgewater State University, president of Massachusetts Association of Early Childhood Teacher- Educators.
Sept. 18: “Higher Education in Changing Times” with Frederick Clark, president of Bridgewater State University.
Sept. 25: “Health Care For Children” with Stephen Gorrie, president, and Amy Slemmer, executive director, Health Care For All.
“School Talk” airs at 10 a.m., Sundays on RI PBS WSBE at 10 a.m. and at 3:30 p.m. on WSBEL. It is also available on YouTube. Selected shows are also available at www.schooltalk.tv.