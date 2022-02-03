The cast of the Southeastern Regional Drama Club’s production of “Clue” includes, from left, (top row) Connor O’Brian, Abbi Kitchenham, Anastasia Higuera; (middle row) Grace Dyer, Alexis Flanagan, Liam Mclaughlin; (bottom row) Alyssa Monteiro, Haley Austin, Olivia Silva. The show will be presented Feb. 10-12. (Southeastern Regional photo)