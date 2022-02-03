SOUTH EASTON — The Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School Drama Club will present the farce-meets-murder mystery comedy “Clue” from Feb. 10-12 in the new Performing Arts Center at the school, 250 Foundry St.
The show is directed by Chris Cross and James Fernandes, with technical direction from Christie Reading.
Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. each day. For advance tickets and more info, go to tinyurl.com/SERSDClue.
General admission tickets are $25. Children 12 and under, seniors 60 and older, and any Southeastern community member are $20.
The online ticketing system allows people to select which seat in the theater they would like to sit in for the show.
Accessible parking and seating is available.