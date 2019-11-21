EASTON -- Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School is holding its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
“Open house is a great opportunity to understand our school and how it works,” Principal Leslie Weckesser said.
Southeastern offers 20 vocational programs.
Visiting students will get opportunities to try out skills involved in the programs, using a torch for instance as part of the Advanced Manufacturing & Welding program.
They can also learn about the school's sports program, clubs and activities.
Parents will receive information involving the application process, as well as Southeastern’s Early College High School program, which enables students to attend courses at Massasoit Community College. Those students could earn their high school diploma and associate’s degree when graduating.
The Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School District consists of a four-year public high school and a post-secondary technical institute. The high school has students from several communities, including Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, and Easton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.