SEEKONK — The select board on Monday announced a procedure for residents who want to attend their meetings, beginning Wednesday night.
In order to ensure a safe environment, there will be limited seating designated for residents only. Residents may sign up to attend meetings on a first come, first serve basis by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents are also welcome to show up but are not guaranteed a seat until after the meeting begins.
Preregistered residents are asked to be at the meeting before 7 p.m. or potentially lose their seat to another resident.
Anyone who wants to attend the meetings must wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.