SEEKONK -- The fire department is conducting a holiday toy drive, collecting unwrapped presents for Hasbro Children's Hospital.
The drive runs through Dec. 18. Anyone can donate a toy at the public safety building at 500 Taunton Ave.
SEEKONK -- The fire department is conducting a holiday toy drive, collecting unwrapped presents for Hasbro Children's Hospital.
The drive runs through Dec. 18. Anyone can donate a toy at the public safety building at 500 Taunton Ave.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.