SEEKONK -- Residents are invited to an open house between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday at fire headquarters at 500 Taunton Ave.
Firefighters will be demonstrating cardiopulmonary resuscitation and fire extinguisher training in addition to the use of the Jaws of Life power extrication tool.
A medical helicopter is scheduled to land about noon.
Firefighters will also conduct tours of the fire station and there will be antique fire apparatus on display.
