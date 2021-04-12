SEEKONK -- The town has a new health agent in these trying times.
Brian Darling, who has been filling the duties of the health agent since early this year, has been appointed by board of health members to the position.
Darling had previously been assistant health agent, a position that is vacant.
Jessica Horsman, who had been the health agent since June 2016, resigned late last year to take the same position in Attleboro.
