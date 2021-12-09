SEEKONK -- Seekonk High School senior Lucy Codega has been awarded a $1,000 Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents scholarship.
The scholarship is sponsored by M.A.S.S. and member districts from the South Coast Educational Collaborative.
Codega is ranked first in the Class of 2022. She has devoted much of her time to furthering her educational interests in science, specifically in biotechnology, the school said.
Throughout her senior year, she has been participating in an independent project, under the supervision of Angela Cunard, to create a video series to express the values of biotechnology in society and the importance of social awareness. Codega also plans to study biotechnology in college.
Outside of the classroom, she is involved in the Science Club, Women in Science, PaperCuts, the school's literary magazine, and serves as a student adviser for Seekonk High's Executive Board, a position she has held for the past three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.