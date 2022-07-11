SEEKONK -- The town library is looking for area residents help in remembering Seekonk's history -- particularly places that have disappeared.
The public can register for "Scan Days" being held several days this summer at Seekonk Public Library to record images and stories for a Remembering Seekonk Landmarks project.
Select images will be saved for a digital archives website.
Appointments for scanning are available for specific time slots on the following dates: Friday, July 15; Tuesday, July 19; Monday, July 25; Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Thursday, Aug. 25.
"The goal of this project is to capture memories of the places that used to be there," project organizers said.
To be considered for archiving, the photos should showcase a roadside landmark that is no longer in business.
"We are especially seeking landmarks from 1940 to 1969 from Routes 6, 44, 152, and Fall River Avenue," organizers said. "Personal photos from family businesses in these locations are ideal."
To participate, you must pre-register and bring a maximum of five original photos to be scanned at the library.
To register and for more information, contact the library's Adult Services Department at 508-336-8230, ext. 56130, or email library@seekonkpl.org.