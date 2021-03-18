SEEKONK -- All municipal buildings will be open to the public beginning Monday.
Workers and visitors must wear face coverings at all times, the town announced Wednesday.
Anyone with a medical condition or disability is exempt. Anyone working alone or in their individual workspace does not have to wear a face mask.
Occupancy in town buildings will be limited to half the amount allowed on the occupancy permit of the building.
Social distancing signs will be in place to ensure separation of six feet or more between individuals.
Hand sanitizers will be made available to visitors and a log of people entering town buildings will be kept to support contact tracing in the event of an illness.
Even though municipal buildings are open, town officials encourage residents to conduct business via other means when possible.
Town buildings have been closed since November when COVID-19 cases were at high levels.
