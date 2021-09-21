SEEKONK -- Local police and the organization Autism Eats are hosting an autism-friendly buffet dinner for families Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dublin Rose restaurant at 940 Fall River Ave. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children.
Registration is required; go to autismeats.org.
Boston Red Sox mascot Wally will be at the event along with several local police officers and firefighters.
Kevin Nagle, the police department’s school resource officer, said a private dining area has been reserved for the event.
Autism Eats is an award-winning program that provides autism-friendly, non-judgmental environments for family dining, socializing and connecting with others who share similar "joys and challenges," according to founder Lenard Zohn of Andover.
Restaurants that participate in the program have waitstaff trained to deal with people with autism and adjust the lighting and music to address sensory issues.
According to the Massachusetts Autism Commission, there are 75,000 individuals in the state with autism, including 16,000 children.
