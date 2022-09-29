SEEKONK -- The police department will be participating in the National Faith & Blue Weekend on Friday, Oct. 7.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Faith Christian Center at 95 Sagamore Road.
It will include a cookout followed by an indoor movie showing of "Jumanji."
Families can also enjoy a bounce house and games. Snacks and beverages will also be included by Young's Catering, Chick-Fil-A and other local businesses while supplies last. The event will be moved indoors if weather requires.
Also participating in the second annual Faith & Blue event are the Seekonk Congregational Church, Grace Community Chapel, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Seekonk Free Methodist Church, and New Destiny Christian Assembly.
Faith & Blue was inaugurated in 2020 by Movement Forward, Inc., working with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services at the U.S. Department of Justice.
Faith & Blue was launched to facilitate safer, stronger, just and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations.
The initiative aims to re-calibrate police-community relations through activities that are organized jointly by faith-based or other community groups and law enforcement agencies.
Those planning to attend the event are asked to visit the Seekonk Police Facebook page at facebook.com/seekonkpd and let organizers know.