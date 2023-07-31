SEEKONK — Local police are holding a National Night Out event from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Safety Complex, 500 Taunton Ave. (Route 44).
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
There will be local vendors, a large touch-a-truck section, K9 demos, and more.
Attleboro Arts Museum offers classes
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum is offering drawing, painting, illustration, mixed media and ceramics classes and workshops for students of all ages and skill levels this fall.
Visit attleboroartsmuseum.org to sign up online.