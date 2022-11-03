SEEKONK -- Police have issued a warning about thieves who are stealing mail from residents’ mailboxes and entering unlocked cars.
Police said they have received complaints from residents in the north end of town about their mail being stolen but note that thefts could happen anywhere.
A car, possibly a black Nissan sedan with tinted windows, was spotted in at least one of the incidents.
“Please be vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles in your area,” police said in a social media post.
Police also said there were reports of cars being entered overnight Wednesday or into Thursday in the center of town. They recommend residents lock vehicles at night, noting that all the vehicles entered were unlocked.