SEEKONK — Fuel assistance applications are available for town residents.
If you received fuel assistance last year, Seekonk Human Services advises to be on the lookout for your application and file it as soon as you get it. If you have never had fuel assistance and would like to apply or if you need help filing your application, call at 508-336-8772 to make an appointment with the Outreach Department.
Fuel assistance begins Nov 1.
Along with Bristol Elder Services, Seekonk Human Services provides nutritional lunches to go on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Meals come completely cooked and prepackaged but need to be heated up.
They need to be ordered the day before by 9:30 a.m. Cost is $2.25, due at time of pickup, which will be between 11 a.m. and noon.
To place a meal order or if you are unable to pick up or are experiencing financial hardship, call 508-336-8772.
