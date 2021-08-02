SEEKONK — The Seekonk Public Library is holding a nature photography contest to create a digital walking tour of the town’s natural places.
Entries will be accepted now through Aug. 31.
There are three categories: children, teen and adult.
The photos can be sent to the library’s website at seekonkpl.org/photo.
Winners will receive a framed print and an Amazon gift card.
Suggested areas for photos are the Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, Cushing Conservation Area, Edna Martin Wildlife Refuge, Gammino Pond, Runnins River Trail and Seekonk Meadows.
This contest is made possible by the generosity of the Seekonk Land Trust.
Call 508-336-8230 ext. 56141 or email naturephotos@seekonkpl.org if you have any questions.
