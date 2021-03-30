SEEKONK -- The National Guard has delivered boxes of personal protective equipment for the town's police, fire and communication departments as well as the public works department.
The PPE was provided by the state Emergency Management Agency and requested by Fire Chief David Rave, the local emergency management agency director.
A total of 2,000 N95 surgical masks, 1,600 gloves, 3,120 disinfecting wipes, 340 bottles of hand sanitizer and 300 face shields were delivered by the National Guard last Thursday, fire officials said.
