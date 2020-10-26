SEEKONK — The school department has launched a news blog for updates and information about the district.
The blog, seekonkschoolnews.com, will start to be integrated into the district’s Facebook and Twitter accounts and will automatically broadcast news blog content onto the feeds, Superintendent Rich Drolet announced.
It can be accessed on computers, cellphones and tablets.
"The new site has a sleek, user-friendly look and we encourage all Seekonk parents and guardians to sign up in order to receive the latest news blog content in their inboxes," Drolet said.
Parents, guardians, students, staff and community members should still use the district’s main website http://www.seekonk.k12.ma.us to see the calendar of events, contact information, school committee meeting notices and minutes, important documents and notices and to view general information about the district and its schools.
A link to the news blog site can be found on the district homepage under the "Quick Links" section.
