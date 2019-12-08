SEEKONK -- The town's police department is stepping up traffic enforcement with a newly-formed division.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit is headed by Officer Jim Nelson and is aimed at increasing enforcement of traffic laws in hot spots in town as well as in areas based on residents concerns.
Residents comments and feedback are being sought by email at traffic@seekonkpd.com.
"We are all very excited about the new division and everything that the Seekonk PD does to improve the quality of life for our residents and businesses," Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said.
In another change, the department has a new shift commander, Lt. Kyle Laprade.
With the promotion, each shift has two officers to help command and direct personnel in day-to-day operations.
