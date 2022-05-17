SEEKONK -- Students at Aitken Elementary School gathered with their families last month to raise money for a good cause -- by eating ice cream.
Organized by Jacqueline Glum, the school's art teacher, students and their families had the opportunity to purchase ceramic bowls made by students to raise funds for Doorways, an area food pantry. Free ice cream donated by Hershey's, which has a branch in Seekonk, was available as a sweet treat.
The event was associated with Empty Bowls, an artists’ movement that supports food-related charities. In an Empty Bowls event, community members sell bowls to raise funds for local charities.
“The bowls represent that there are a lot of people who are food insecure,” Glum said.
Although Empty Bowls has been around since the 1990s, Glum said this is the first time such an event has been held in Seekonk. And events are usually centered around older participants with soup, not ice cream, being distributed.
But Glum wanted the event at her school to be something more age appropriate, more fun. Not only did it include ice cream, but the School of Rock also provided a live music performance. This led Glum to dub the event the "Ice-Creamapalooza," a reference to music festival Lollapalooza.
The school's parent-teacher organization was also involved in the event, and it benefited from a grant written by the Seekonk Cultural Council. The grant allowed Glum to purchase materials such as clay so that the students could make the bowls.
"The students used art as action," Glum said. "For young people to learn empathy by creating art to impact their community is a tremendous thing."
As of May, the school had raised $1,600 for Doorways and was continuing to raise funds.