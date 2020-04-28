SEEKONK -- Local taxpayers will have until June 1 to pay property tax bills that were originally supposed to be due May 1.
The town has adopted a state act allowing for the extension due to the virus crisis.
The due date for applications for property tax exemptions has also been extended to June 1.
The town has also voted to waive interest and other penalties for late payment of any excise tax with a due date on or after March 10 where payment is made before June 30.
Payments should be made payable to the Town of Seekonk. Options include: online at the town’s website, www.seekonk-ma.gov, Choose “Pay Bills” ; mail with payment coupon to P.O. Box 504, Medford, MA 02155; mail to Town of Seekonk, Collector’s Office, 100 Peck St., Seekonk, MA 02771; or drop in the white drop box, located by the front doors of town hall.
For further questions, call the collector’s office at 508-336-2930.
Abatement applications are available at www.seekonk-ma.gov. Choose “Departments” -- “Assessors Department” -- “Exemptions,” or call the assessor’s office at 508-336-2980, and they can be mailed or emailed.
