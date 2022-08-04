ATTLEBORO -- Seven new police officers were sworn in for duty during a small ceremony Thursday at city hall.
Mayor Paul Heroux swore in the officers during a ceremony attended by family, friends, other police officers, city councilors and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney presided over the ceremony and made a few remarks.
Deputy Police Chief Tim Cook Jr. said the new officers fill vacancies in the department.
The new officers are Peter Howard, Vilay Saengsombat, Christopher Davis, George Downing-Carter, Justin Pennellatore, Adam Butler and Richard Whelan.