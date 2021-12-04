FALL RIVER — Several local residents will be given the Marian Medal Sunday during a special ceremony conducted by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha on Sunday at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption.
First presented in 1968, the annual award recognizes members of diocesan parishes for their dedicated service to the Church.
Recipients are nominated for the award by their pastor.
The medals will be blessed and presented in the context of Evening Prayer of the Church and Eucharistic Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.
Made of sterling silver, the Marian Medal is embossed with a Miraculous Medal on one side and the Fall River Diocesan coat-of-arms on the other.
The awards ceremony will be streamed live at 3 p.m. Sunday on the diocesan Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fallriverdiocese.
The Marian Medal recipients for the Attleboro Deanery:
Manuel E. Desourdy, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, South Attleboro; Malte A. Ebeling, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Attleboro; Charles E. Hopkins Jr., St. Mary Parish, Mansfield; Judith A. Hurley, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, Seekonk; David J. Iagatta, St. Mary Parish, Norton; Linda Nason, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Seekonk; James Spratt, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Attleboro; and Manju Yoder, Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, North Attleboro.
