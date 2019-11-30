FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will award the Marian Medal to 72 laypersons from parishes throughout the Fall River Diocese at 3 p.m., Sunday, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 327 Second St.
The Marian Medal recipients for the Attleboro Deanery are: Norman A. Bowlin, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Seekonk; Thomas J. Davis Sr., St. Mary Parish, Mansfield; Mary Gill, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Attleboro; Robert Goodreau, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, South Attleboro; Carol Machado, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Attleboro; and James B. McEnaney, St. Mary Parish, Norton.
First presented in 1968, the annual award recognizes members of diocesan parishes for their dedicated service to the Church. Recipients are nominated for the award by their pastor.
The medals will be blessed and presented in the context of Evening Prayer of the Church and Eucharistic Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.
Made of sterling silver, the Marian Medal is embossed with a Miraculous Medal on one side and the Fall River Diocesan coat-of-arms on the other. The Marian Medal Awards Ceremony will be streamed live on the diocesan Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fallriverdiocese.
