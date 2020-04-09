NORTON -- Work will resume Monday on the Route 123 sewer project, according to police.
Work will start at 7 a.m. on the Route 123 sewer line, laterals lines and roadwork necessary to complete the final paving of the routes 123 and 140 intersection.
The state Department of Transportation has granted a request that will allow Roccio Corp. to perform daytime construction.
Work will also continue on granite curbing and sidewalk repairs as well as milling the road surface.
