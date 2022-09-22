ATTLEBORO — The Manhattan Short Film Festival is coming to the Bristol Community College Attleboro Campus on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1.
Refreshments will be available at 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by film screenings from 7 to 9 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., respectively. Proceeds will support Bristol’s Attleboro Campus Fund.
The festival brings together over 100,000 people across six continents to view and vote on Best Film and Best Actor awards for up to 10 short films (20 minutes or less) from participating filmmakers. The simultaneous event occurs over a single one-week period in the fall and brings the films to over 500 venues. Also, every film that is included in the festival is automatically qualified for consideration in the 2023 Oscars.
Tickets are $20 and available online at www.bristolcc.edu/2022MSFF, by calling 774-357-2007, or by emailing dawn.banville@bristolcc.edu. The Bristol Attleboro Campus is at 11 Field Road.
For more information about the festival, including trailers of finalists’ films, interviews with directors, and more, visit manhattanshort.com.