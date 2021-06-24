‘Slam Cancer’: Local residents impacted by disease share poems and essays about their experiences
The following poems and essays were received as part of the “Slam Cancer” initiative that the Attleboro Public Library, in partnership with the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, a longtime fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, held in April. People were asked to write on the subject of “Slam Cancer: How I’ve been touched by the disease,” and nine people responded with 10 submissions. They follow:
Jennifer Shneiderman of Los Angeles submitted this short essay, “Oriel” and poem, “The Kettle Bell,” in honor of her 19-year-old son, a student at the Berklee College of Music, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in March. She is currently living in Boston while her son continues to receive his treatments.
‘Oriel’
The Lyft driver cancels, and my 19-year-old is too impatient to call another. We leave Tufts and head into the freezing wind. He leads with his chemotherapy chest port projecting from his torso, like South End oriel windows.
The brick sidewalks are uneven and wavy from insistent tree roots, undulating and reaching from underneath, the earth trying to reclaim my boy. Roadways split and diverge, infusions of concurrent chemicals course through him, leaking, overflowing; we are swept away in a torrent of liquid antibodies. I reach for his hand, the waters recede and we find our way home.
‘The Kettle Bell’
A river of boxes
a floe breaking and gathering against our walls
rugelach from Brooklyn
the Men’s Chemo Gift Basket
peppermints for dry mouth
Sudoku for boredom
then a yoga mat
a video game
organic teas
beanies for my son’s shedding scalp
so many boxes the scissors break
the knives dull
I discard the packaging
strip off yards of tape
the boxes are flattened, unrecognizable
like me
Outside the sign reads:
“Place all cardboard below
broken down
flattened
under kettle bells
Security cameras in use”
it’s nice to know someone, anyone is watching
as caregiving takes its toll
Boston winds are fierce
and threaten to scatter
Sometimes I am the containers
useless and crushed.
Mostly, I am the kettle bell
the anchor in this rushing river.
{&bullet}{&bullet}{&bullet}
Kathleen Rogers of Attleboro shared this poem, “Cancer’s Omipresence.”
‘Cancer’s Omnipresence’
My husband
his father
My father
his brother
his brother
his brother
his sister
her son
her daughter — fighting it
his sister — cured
his nephew
My sister — cured
her husband — cured
My brother-in-law
My mother’s brother
her sister — cured
her daughter
her son — fighting it
Am I next?
{&bullet}{&bullet}{&bullet}
Marian Wrightington of Attleboro wrote this essay entitled “Men Get Breast Cancer.”
‘Men Get Breast Cancer’
Breast cancer awareness month is when I wear two pins every day. One says “men get breast cancer” and the other is one I designed for a contest. A jewelry store asked people to design a piece of jewelry and whoever won would have their design made. Mine was a pink breast cancer ribbon with the male symbol on top of it. It won and they made the pin for me. I feel very strongly that that not enough awareness is made of men getting breast cancer.
Long ago at my high school reunion, we had a member who we had not seen for a long time. He’d moved to Florida, had a great tan and looked very healthy. He told us he had had breast cancer. It was the first time a lot of us had heard of it. A few months later, we got a note from his wife, thanking us for the wonderful reunion as her husband had had such a great time. However, he had passed away.
Years later, we were on Cape Cod (in bathing suits a lot). and I noticed my husband’s Don nipple was turning in. I asked him about it and he hadn’t noticed, but remembering my classmate, I said, “You have to have that checked.” Being a guy, he said, “Well, my physical is next month, I’ll ask then.” The appointment came and when he came home, I asked about it. The doctor hadn’t noticed and Don forgot to ask. I said, we’ll have to call — — he said, your physical is next month — — you can ask. (We have the same doctor). We waited until October for me to ask. The doctor said, “It’s probably nothing, in 30 years of practice, I’ve never had a male breast cancer patient, but we will check it.” His appointment was in November, followed by a mammogram and needle biopsy. Surgery was in January, when he had a left mastectomy and a few lymph nodes removed from his left armpit to see if it had spread. The armpit was fine.
Fifteen years later, Don felt a lump in his left armpit. Surgery followed for the breast cancer in the armpit and radiation followed that.
I started wearing my pins every October every day. From the comments I would hear, not many people realized men could get breast cancer. I was a “lunch lady” at the high school and I wore my pins every day so the younger generation would become aware. We were at a county fair in a large group and someone made a comment. More people asked questions and one man was still asking when everyone had moved on. When he walked away he said, “You may have just saved a life.” I think he might have had a lump. This experience in particular makes me continue to wear my pins.
Don is doing just fine and has even learned how to deal with a wife who is obsessed with making people aware that MEN GET BREAST CANCER.
{&bullet}{&bullet}{&bullet}
Allan Fournier of North Attleboro shared this poem “Devotion.”
‘Devotion’
She grew up a Fournier, two parents to keep:
Her mom, Angelina, her father Philippe
Strong Cath’lic values they did impart
With weekly devotion to the “Sacred Heart”
She termed it good fortune to learn in the walls
Of Notre Dame School in Central Falls
With high school complete, at age seventeen
She joined the Sisters of Saint Anne, Lachine
In borough of Montreal, province Quebec,
Aunt Gloria started her service-filled trek
As teacher, her classes had no wasted motion;
to students she gave her undying devotion
Cheerful and kind, would never annoy
“... a person who was full of song and joy”
Then came August, nineteen seven three
“We found a lump”, a doc would decree
October surg’ry to rid the breast cancer
Prayers sent, then we hoped for an answer
Twenty-plus visits my parents would make
To bring some good cheer for Aunt Gloria’s sake
Half the time, Yikes! us six kids came along
“When will we get there?” a frequent song!
You see, our car made it, somehow had a knack
Ten hours up, and ten hours back
You ask, “What effect has it had, this cancer?”
“What is devotion?”, I now know an answer
From earthly body you are now free
Aunt Gloria, may you R.I.P.
Betsy Shea-Taylor of Providence shared this essay, “Remembering Christine.”
‘Remembering Christine’
Toll booth workers have always known what the rest of us now know too well – isolation also takes a toll.
Google will cough up unpleasant details if you wish — — a litany of impaired functioning for some of those who huddle un-noted for hours alone in highway cubicles as traffic whizzes up, screeches to a halt, and tears off.
Depression, loneliness, heart sickness.
But I didn’t learn this from Google.
It was from my effervescent friend Christine who informed me and the others in our shared philosophy discussion group that had gathered for years before the pandemic. (She got the reputation as the buoyant one in our midst.)
“Just waving or saying hello at the toll booth makes all the difference,” Christine explained one evening.
Our group topic: “What do we owe other people? Do we owe them anything?”
Christine was one of those sunny people who believed that we did, and she liberally ladled grace out onto the world.
She greeted people in that library meeting room with exuberance every month and in the wider world every day.
Her advice was exactly what later prompted me to do just that, masked, at a bridge toll booth.
“Good morning. I hope you have a good day.”
The inhabitant was looking down, and did not reply.
It was a quiet dawn with no furious tailgate of frustrated drivers, so I called out again from my car.
“Hello. Good morning. I hope you have a good day.”
The woman looked up, eyes startled and then smiling above her mask, and replied, “Oh, I thought you were talking to a cell phone.”
This world cannot afford to lose Christines, those people who brim with so much empathic vigor that no one escapes their lasso, the people unschooled in emotional stinginess, the people committed to witnessing other people as they move through their days.
Many toll booth workers are now gone, excised by technology that permits speeders to roar through on their quests to arrive five minutes ahead of everyone else.
I think that’s sad.
So is this …
Christine is also gone, in one form. Her funeral this year was on Zoom. No shared hugs or tears for most of us, just solitary viewing.
A cherished friend is gone, but of course she isn’t gone at all. Every generosity of hers prevails.
The stories flowed ... Her cherishing of her daughters. Her adventurous bent. Her volunteer hospice work. Her perplexity around recipes. Her complete authority when it came to humor. Her fidelity to friends. Her philosophies on life. Her reminders to witness other people.
Then only farewells remained, then silence.
In that moment Christine’s counsel from that long-ago library gathering came to my mind, and I waved to her out there somewhere — and to every single person dropping, one by one, from camera view.
{&bullet}{&bullet}{&bullet}
Lorri Ventura submitted this poem “Mom” with this preface:
“Quite honestly, my mother, subject of the poem included below, died of COPD, not of cancer. Am enclosing it on the outside chance that caretakers and family members of people who’ve died of cancer might find it relatable.
The library and relay committee agreed, and are including it as part of our “Slam Cancer” submissions.
‘Mom’
Born on St. Joseph’s feast day
She hoped to merit his protection
And she lived
Until she didn’t
Her spirit drifted away
Writhing
In the smoke
Of the cigarettes
She puffed obsessively.
{&bullet}{&bullet}{&bullet}
Kristy Muccini, of Mendon, a caretaker and cancer survivor, shared this poem, “The Day the World Stops.”
‘The Day the World Stops’
The day the world stops, what do you do?
How do you feel?
That scary, dark place of the unknown is now standing at your front door.
Your goals, your plans, and all your ambitions suddenly vanish into the dark web of uncertainty.
You are standing there all alone.
The whole world moves forward in a chaotic blur, as you are left behind, motionless.
Tears stream down your face, but it does little to take the ache and fear away.
There is nothing to be said to prepare you for this moment.
No pep talk or encouragement can make you more prepared.
You are suddenly standing there all alone.
The day the world stops, what do you do?
How do you feel?
Do you feel so much pain, you don’t know how to try?
Do you feel so alone, you completely shut down?
Do you feel so lost, you don’t know how to find your way?
Do you feel so broken, you can’t move?
Do you feel so out of control, you can’t react?
Do you feel so detached from the world, you feel numb?
Do you feel so scared, you don’t know what to do?
Do you feel so empty, you feel like you’re standing there all alone?
What keeps you going, on the day the world stops?
The spark.
There is this tiny beam of hope and light deep inside, that quietly clicks on.
You can’t see it, you can’t feel it, but gently it turns on.
Like a beacon in the night, it steadily leads the way.
Through the most chaotic world, you never wanted to know.
Not sure where you’re going, not sure where it’s leading
Blindly you follow.
Stumbling through the days in a hazy fog.
You are still standing there all alone.
What keeps you going, on the day the world stops?
Hope, of another day.
Peace, obtained from going slow.
Refocus, on the beauty of life.
Wonder, from life viewed anew.
Appreciation, of the unexpected kindness.
Joy, of true friends and family.
Love, which surrounds you.
Opportunities, which lie before you.
The realization, you are no longer standing all alone.
Paul Bristow of Norton and formerly of Attleboro, shared his poem, “Other People.”
‘Other People’
Other people get cancer. I feel so bad for them so I contribute to the Jimmy Fund and ride my bike to support those other people.
Other people have cancer in their families and are at high risk to get it, too.
Other people have to go through chemo and get sick and look like hell.
Other people have lost family members to cancer.
I’m so glad I’m not one of the other people, I try to take care of myself, use sunscreen, limit my red meat and have no family members with cancer.
I do my part, if anyone with cancer posts on Facebook I always make sure I give them a like or a thumbs up and a smiley face.
Then one day my doctor told me I was other people.
So I went through chemo and looked like hell.
I thought I can’t be the other people, I still have so much left to do.
But then I found my true friends and those that really cared.
I knew my wife Kathy loved me but to be my partner in this battle is beyond what words can describe.
With that came a sense of peace and acceptance of what is to come. As hard as it can be, somehow knowing your future can be a calming force.
So now the other people are the ones without cancer.
I will ask the other people to look at us and see that we are still the same person we always were. Sure we might look different and can’t do things we used to, but we are still who we have always been.
The other people say don’t let cancer define you, but it has. It has defined me as a person that won’t let cancer win. I and all my brothers and sisters are survivors. We may not beat this disease in the end, but we beat it today and with God’s grace we will beat it tomorrow and that’s not a bad way for all of us to live.
So when the other people ask me “how goes the battle?” I reply “I still have bullets and intend to fire every last one of them.”
Holly Sutherland of Attleboro prefaced her submission, a poem called “Cancer in My Life,” with these thoughts:
“Slam Cancer is a brilliant, thoughtful idea and contrasts walking around a track. For me, the assignment was eye-opening, cathartic and “grim,” as my 20-year-old son said.
Last April 2020, when COVID-19 had become our reality, reading was my escape. Fortunately, a bag of books from the Attleboro Friends of the Library book sale sat near my nightstand. Each chapter of a historical romance, “Beside a Burning Sea” by John Shors, started with a haiku as it related to its Japanese World War II setting. I had never written poetry before but the 5,7,5 or 17-syllable style intrigued me. Why not write a haiku a day until this pandemic ends? Who knew I’d still be writing haikus more than a year later?
Although haikus are supposed to stand alone or be a starter poem, I’ve styled my “Cancer in My Life” poem as a haiku per cancer case. I’ve also bent the rules some by having a few special multiple haiku stanzas and defining syllables sometimes differently based on numbers and apostrophes.
‘Cancer In My Life’
Puppy in my crib
Put down 11 years later,
I hummed for him.
The pills were taken
Their mother passed upstairs,
We hugged, cried.
Graduation cap
Memorialized dear aunt
Gone, ovarian
Tumors throughout him
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL),
Do not tell anyone.
Leukemia took
Her only brother at ten,
Our sister was five.
Now an only child,
Her mother’s breast removed
Strong and courageous.
Hospital again
Would she see this grandson born?
Teenage pallbearer.
Did no one tell you?
Saw her head scarf at soccer,
It’s breast, chemo.
Cam Neely Center
Almost lost his ear this time,
Dad battled onward.
Big Dig blogged through
Not unlike her nemesis
Thrashed stage four breast.
Another NHL,
Her once full mop of hair gone,
Told her about him.
Colleague’s husband
Read “Goodnight Moon” at gravesite,
Pancreatic, quick
A month they told him,
It’s all through your colon,
He lived ten more years.
At the train station
Mine’s like Jackie O’s
He smiles, no dwelling.
Ups and downs for years
Bringing concerts to the park
There’s less of him.
Took tamoxifen
Menopause for prevention
It’s genetics.
Still it came for her,
Unlike her Duluth sisters
She beat it away.
The diagnosis,
It was July, brain tumor
Like Ted Kennedy’s.
Our brother could not:
Attend his daughter’s wedding,
Work, drive, ride a bike.
Experimental
Treatment did not work at all,
Yet he made them laugh.
Inoperable
But surgery bought two years,
No more shoe tying.
The nursing home staff
Adored their youngest patient,
He died at 50.
Our four parents had:
Prostate, breast, thyroid, squamous,
Lung, melanoma.
After surgeries,
Tests, screenings, radiation
Exploration, meds.
They all survived
Well beyond their eightieths,
One died at ninety.
Together we met
To listen to his story,
It was raining.
His wife discussed,
Succumbed to pancreatic
She was way too young.
We offered support,
At Italian restaurant,
It’s his colon.
Complicated tale,
Twisted cigarettes and pot,
In some private parts.
Another friend’s mom
Went fast, within month or so,
Strong Simmons woman.
Our senior model,
He drove a motorcycle.
Took him in three weeks.
Her mom, his wife gone
He built his own new chapter
Hit her at our age.
Esophageal,
His choices are bad, badder
Chemo, radiation.
Their mom took her life
Rather than make her young kids
Suffer, caring for her.
In the midst of all
He wants to drive, cross country,
His sister treats, breast.
Other sister cries,
Surgery will remove it
But what life remains?
She said something is
Wrong, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
During COVID-19.
Her brother died
Colon, leaving a young son,
She’ll fight through it.
Chemo, treatments end
From October to March then
The results await …
