Gasoline prices in Massachusetts have dropped for the second straight week by a sizable amount.
The price of a gallon of self-serve, regular dipped by 3 cents from last week to average $2.44, AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey Monday.
Costs last week fell 4 cents, moving by such an amount for the first time in about half a year, and have decreased by a dime since early January.
The current price is 1 cent above the national average. A year ago at this time, the average price in Massachusetts was 9 cents lower at $2.35 per gallon.
“Prices locally are already down 10 cents from just the start of the year,” Mary Maguire of AAA said. “Continued strong supplies and less, wintertime, demand, is a good sign for motorists heading into the second half of February.”
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for regular is 86 cents, from $2.19 to $3.05. Midgrade is averaging $2.78, from $2.49 to $3.19. Premium is averaging $2.95, from $2.69 to $3.45. Diesel is averaging $2.94, from $2.69 to $3.29.
