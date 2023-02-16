ATTLEBORO -- After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual Soup for Heat fundraising event returns next month.
The 19th fundraiser for the group Helping with Energy Assistance Together is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at the Larson Senior Center, 25 South Main St.
Those attending are invited to park in either of the two Sun Chronicle lots.
Energy Assistance Together was founded by the late DeAnne Auclair, a former secretary in the mayor's office.
The organization helps people who don’t qualify for other programs to heat their homes.
Tickets are $10 per person or four for $30. For seniors and children they are $7.
Local politicians will serve clam chowder and chicken noodle and vegetable soup.
Tickets will be available at the door or from one of the hosts for the event: Deb Gould, Michael Stanley, Alison Wood, Laura Gignac, Linda Alger, Lee Auclair, Virginia Stuart, Jacquie O’Brien, Maryann Draine, Elena Clarke, Deanna Travers, Tecia Silva and Kim Shea.
There will be a door prize and a raffle. Tickets are $10 for 25 tickets or $25 for 75 tickets. Cash contributions will be accepted.
Contributions should be made payable to: (H.E.A.T.) Helping with Energy Assistance Together, Inc., P.O. Box 4104, Attleboro, MA.