EASTON -- Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 is holding its annual open house for potential students and parents to gain a perspective of the school.
“Open House is a great opportunity to understand our school and how it works,” Principal Leslie Weckesser said.
For years, Southeastern has been holding its open house event to give possible students an idea of what to expect as a student.
Southeastern offers 20 vocational programs, and visitors can learn what the programs have to offer.
Current students have the opportunity to tell others about the skills learned in their programs.
"It’s easier for the eighth graders because learning from a kid that is almost their age, I believe gives a whole other sight of what we can do,” Weckesser said.
Potential students also will get opportunities to participate in the skills of the vocational programs. For instance, in Advanced Manufacturing & Welding, they can use a torch.
"This makes Open House an exciting experience. Through this, students gain a genuine perspective on how Southeastern works," school officials said in a press release.
Potential pupils can also learn about the school's sports program and clubs and activities.
Parents will receive information involving the application process, as well as Southeastern’s Early College High School program, which enables students to attend courses at Massasoit Community College. Those students could possibly earn their high diploma and Associate’s Degree when graduating.
The Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School District consists of a four-year public high school and a post-secondary technical institute. The high school offers 20 career majors to students from several communities, including Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, and Easton.
