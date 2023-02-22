FOXBORO — Greg and Kathy Spier of Foxboro are issuing a $100,000 donor challenge for the Hockomock Area YMCA’s goal of installing a new splash park at its Foxboro branch.
The Spiers and the Spier Family Foundation will match every donation made from now until April 15, up to $100,000.
When the Spier Family Splash Park Challenge goal is met, it will result in $200,000 to fund a new splash park at the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Invensys Foxboro Branch at 67 Mechanic St., organizers said.
The park will be adjacent to the Y’s existing Spier Family Outdoor Aquatics Center and will add to the YMCA’s portfolio of outdoor activities.
Groundbreaking on the splash park is expected to begin in the spring, with a completion date in June.
The park project is part of the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Impact Campaign, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
The Y is committed to raising $1.5 million for the campaign and has accumulated just over $1 million to date, including Greg and Kathy Spier’s total pledge of $250,000.
“Our YMCA is so grateful for the decades of dedication, passion and support that the Spier Family and the Spier Family Foundation has bestowed upon us. It’s truly incredible,” Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA, said. “The impact of their generosity can be felt throughout Foxboro and beyond and is truly a ripple effect of support that spreads miles and generations.”
To learn more about this challenge and ways to make a gift, visit www.hockymca.org/spier-splash-park.
To learn about other ways to support this initiative, contact Katie Moore at katiem@hockymca.org.