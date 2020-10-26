Young people and families are welcome to join Attleboro Public Library’s youth librarians for SPOOKY Family Virtual Trivia from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30
Families can play together as a team or kids/teens can play on their own.
The questions will be spooky-themed focusing on creepy, crawly, ghostly creatures.
Families will need something to write with and something to write on to participate.
The program will be held virtually over Zoom and participants will need working video.
A Bliss Brothers gift card will go to the winning family.
Feel free to dress up in a fun, family-friendly costume for the program.
Registration is required.
Contact Krystal Brown, Children’s Librarian at 508-222-0157.
Favorite books
Kids can vote for their favorite books through Nov. 9 on www.KidsVoteForBooks.com, which went live Monday. on Oct. 26. Or they can come to Attleboro Public Library and cast a paper ballot.
The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners will use the votes to create a list of the top 25 books and to highlight children’s and teen library services.
Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St., has an extensive collection of books and media for children, teens and adults.
