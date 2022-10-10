With more people expected to use wood stoves, fireplaces and other solid fuel heating appliances this winter due to rising energy costs, state and local fire officials are urging residents to be safe.
“We want everyone to keep warm and keep safe. If you’re burning wood, pellets, or coal, we recommend having your chimney and flue professionally inspected and cleaned first,” state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
“When burning, use a screen to keep embers inside and keep anything that can burn at least three feet away on all sides. And when you’re done, remember that ashes can stay hot for days. When disposing of them, shovel them into a metal bucket with a metal lid and place it outside on the ground away from the home, porch, and garage,” Ostroskey said.
Every fall and winter, firefighters respond to an increase in heating-related fires, injuries and carbon monoxide incidents.
Home heating equipment causes about 1,400 residential fires each year in Massachusetts, including two fires that claimed three lives in 2021, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
“Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of residential fires and the primary source of carbon monoxide in the home,” said Shrewsbury Fire Chief James Vuona president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts.
“Having your furnace and water heater checked each year can help identify problems before they become emergencies,” Vuona said.
If using a space heater, fire officials say to make sure it’s listed by a nationally-recognized testing laboratory like UL or Intertek/ETL.
Space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet and not into an extension cord or power strip. They must also be at least three feet from anything that can burn.
No matter how you heat your home, fire officials say it’s important to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms on every level.
“Combined with a practiced home escape plan, they’re your first line of defense against deadly hazards,” Vuona said.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) also provides eligible households with help in paying a portion of winter heating bills. You can learn more about LIHEAP at mass.gov/service-details/learn-about-low-income-home-energy-assistance-program-liheap.
Home heating safety tips and be found at mass.gov/orgs/department-of-fire-services.