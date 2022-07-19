A total of 97 area residents are taking part in this year’s Pan-Mass Challenge, a bike-a-thon across the state of Massachusetts that raises funds for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, a cancer treatment and research center in Boston.
Participants from the towns of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham will join the more than 6,000 total riders taking part in this year’s challenge, which aims to raise $66 million in support of Dana Farber.
Most who participate do so in honor of a family member or friend with cancer.
The bike-a-thon will take place on Aug. 6 and 7 and includes 16 supported routes, ranging from 25 to 211 miles, plus the possibility of participating through a self-supported ride. For more information about the challenge and the research it supports, visit pmc.org.
Area residents taking part in the challenge, according to Pan-Mass officials, include:
Attleboro
Connor Bouchard, Jon Brousseau, Nicole Farah, Matthew Hutley, Kayleigh Lapierre, Kevin Manning, Dawn Phelps, Josh Vanada
North Attleboro
Charles Biron, Craig Christo, Greg Aubin, Elizabeth Ballard, Mark Buron, Lisa Cote, Megan Coughlan, Frank Duffy, Jack Fitzgibbons Jr., David Hughes, Nathan Kushner, Leo Kushner, Emma McConville, Gene Roundtree, Mark Stockwell, Derek Valego, Robert Cote
Foxboro
Cheryl Aaron, Mike Casey, Denise Casey, Richard Cotter, Chuck Drayton, Stephen Francomano, George Georgenes, Jennifer Keen, Martin Lee, Chris Leonard, Christian Lyman, Yolanda Mazzoni, Steve Savage, Deborah Snow, Liam Weston
Mansfield
Sheryl Arduino, Christina Beecher, Steve Davis, Rich DeSilva, Eddie Drake, David Fernandez, Carolyn Haddigan, David Jellenik, Brian Johnson, David Kobasa, James Lousararian, Patrick Lydon, Anne Lydon, Bob Moreau, Mark Olson, Jessica Symonds, Liz Thornton, Danny Tilton
Norfolk
Susan Bloom Brooks, John Cali, Andrew Cleverdon, Gabrielle Dias, Brian Donegan, Rob Duffy, David Dwyer, David Lawson, John Maheu, Vincent Manning, Jack Manning, John McCarron, Frank Reilly, Nancy Rose, Andy Weitzman
Norton
Chris Anderson, Kelly Evans, Jeff Gassman, Bryan Medeiros, David Newell, Melissa Newman, Jason Nuttall, Jason Robbins, Jaime Robbins, Chris Sunderland
Plainville
Ryan Buchanio, Mike Finocchi, Roger Ring, Christopher Welsh
Rehoboth
Nicholas Balzano, Teal Cederberg
Seekonk
Julie Frias, Lee Fuller
Wrentham
Lynne Doherty, Shawn Hanrahan, Michael Morrison, Genevieve Morrison, Joshua Person, Corey Turner