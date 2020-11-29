State police are working with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for the 36th year in their annual Toys for Tots holiday drive.
Area donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at the state police barracks on Route 1 in Foxboro or at any state barracks in the state until Dec. 11.
In a new program this year, donors can shop for a toy online through the Toys for Tots website and donate it through the organization’s new Virtual Toy Box. For more information about making a monetary donation or donating a toy through the Virtual Toy Box, visit toysfortots.org/donate.
Donors can also make a monetary donation by credit card or through the mail directly to the Toys for Tots program.
Those needing assistance requesting toys are encouraged to check with their local Toys for Tots county campaign.
For information about how to request toys, visit the Toys for Tots website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.