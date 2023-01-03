State police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday, Jan. 7 into Sunday, Jan. 8 somewhere in Bristol County.
The purpose is to further educate the public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists impaired by alcohol or drugs, state police say.
The checkpoint will be conducted during varied hours and the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, according to state police.
The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the highway safety division of the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.