ATTLEBORO -- State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, will host her next virtual office hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.
Conversations with Rausch and her staff will take place via video conferencing and phone calls.
Constituents may reserve 15-minute appointments in advance at beccarauschma.com/office-hours.
The next dates for virtual office hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 and Feb. 26.
Constituents can still contact the senator and her team at 617-722-1555 or becca.rausch@masenate.gov to share their opinion on state issues, seek assistance or schedule a call.
Rausch represents Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norfolk and Wrentham.
