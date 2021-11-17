The state Trial Court will hold a virtual celebration of National Adoption Day Friday to raise awareness of the thousands of children in state foster care in need of adoptive families.
Speakers at the annual event will include Probate and Family Court Chief Justice John Casey of North Attleboro, Gov. Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker.
This year’s program will celebrate the adoptions of 97 children across the state.
Last year, there were about 8,400 children in foster care, according to the state.
The virtual event will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The webinar link is:
us02web.zoom.us/j/85384614963?pwd=RjRYNmZLSUlPaWJNaWRXSmY5dHZndz09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.