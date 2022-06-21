EASTON -- The following area students graduated May 22 from Stonehill College.

Attleboro: Jordyn Forte, Katrina Golenia, Kacie Rodas, Sarah Teixeira, Emily Yip

North Attleboro: Julia Consentino, Rory Quinlan, Jordan Willis

Mansfield: Destinee Alix-Garth, Lauren Cabana, Stephanie Camillo, Matthew Farragher, Megan Hill, Julia Hogan, Amanda MacDonald, Siobhan Mahoney, Jillian Tavares

Foxboro: Jaclyn Brion, Geena Holdcraft, Sydney Martin, Catherine Souza

Norton: Colleen Burke, Shamus Cochrane, Jessica Nakhoul, Ebenezer Degbor, Nikolas Dorgan, Holly Ellinwood, Justin Goldstein, Rose Levine, Kristin Lynch, Ian Pereira, Ashley Polk, Joseph Weber

Norfolk: Abigail Campbell, Cameron Koch

Rehoboth: Luke Fuller

Wrentham: Shane Hurley, Steven McGloin, Jessica Plumb

Seekonk: Terry Smith

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.