EASTON -- The following area students graduated May 22 from Stonehill College.
Attleboro: Jordyn Forte, Katrina Golenia, Kacie Rodas, Sarah Teixeira, Emily Yip
North Attleboro: Julia Consentino, Rory Quinlan, Jordan Willis
Mansfield: Destinee Alix-Garth, Lauren Cabana, Stephanie Camillo, Matthew Farragher, Megan Hill, Julia Hogan, Amanda MacDonald, Siobhan Mahoney, Jillian Tavares
Foxboro: Jaclyn Brion, Geena Holdcraft, Sydney Martin, Catherine Souza
Norton: Colleen Burke, Shamus Cochrane, Jessica Nakhoul, Ebenezer Degbor, Nikolas Dorgan, Holly Ellinwood, Justin Goldstein, Rose Levine, Kristin Lynch, Ian Pereira, Ashley Polk, Joseph Weber
Norfolk: Abigail Campbell, Cameron Koch
Rehoboth: Luke Fuller
Wrentham: Shane Hurley, Steven McGloin, Jessica Plumb
Seekonk: Terry Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.