After two years of remote meetings, Stony Brook Camera Club is going back to in-person meetings with a Zoom option for those who can’t make in person.
SBCC has a full calendar for the 150 members of national, international and local speakers as well as image studies, competitions and Saturday workshops. For full details, go to www.StonyBrookCC.com.
SBCC members also get together regularly via photo taking meet-ups year-round and give back to the community by photographing events for different charitable organizations.
Meetings are held Thursday evenings from September to June at Church of the Redeemer, 195 Main St., Franklin. Social hour starts at 6:30 with meetings beginning at 7:30. For those who can’t make it, see “Be Our Guest” on the website home page and fill out the form to be notified of the Zoom connection for the next meeting.