NORFOLK -- Stony Brook Camera Club is holding an exhibition of its members’ photographs this month at the Norfolk Public Library, 2 Liberty Lane.
The exhibit, which is free, will be open during library hours.
The show began in 2008 and this year, there are 46 photographic works on display by 17 artists. Many of the works have won awards in intra-club competitions held monthly by SBCC.
Visitors to the library show can also vote on their favorite image. The exhibit is more interactive this year, with labels attached to each photograph explaining the artist’s motivation for capturing the image.
Stony Brook Camera Club, based in Franklin, is now in its 52nd year and welcomes new members of all abilities to experience its programs and workshops. Address inquiries about membership to sbccwebmaster93@gmail.com