NORFOLK — Stony Brook Camera Club will present “Travel Photography” with David Wells at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
The presentation will explore the traveling photographer’s camera and bag, being in the right place at the right time, varying the time of day and understanding light, portraying people and more.
Wells is a free-lance photographer based in Providence. His photo essays have been published in Life magazine, National Geographic, the New York Times Magazine and the Philadelphia Inquirer Magazine.
Visit www.StonyBrookCC.com and sign in under “Be Our Guest” to be sent the Zoom link for the presentation.