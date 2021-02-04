NORFOLK -- Stony Brook Camera Club will present, via Zoom, "An Evening of Questions and Answers" with Nikon representative Alex Podstawski at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Podstawski will address the best practices to fully maximize the power of modern digital cameras, whether you shoot with Panasonic, Fuji, Olympus, Sony, Canon or Nikon.
His specialties include wireless flash, infrared, ultraviolet, macro, portrait, landscape, wedding, auto racing and event photography. Podstawski has been shooting Nikon cameras since he was 13 and his expertise combines professional event photography with years of experience working in photo labs and specialty stores.
Visit www.StonyBrookCC.com to sign in under "Be Our Guest" to be sent the Zoom link.
