NORFOLK -- Stony Brook Camera Club is offering a virtual program on processing black-and-white photography at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
John Barclay and Cole Thompson will share their thoughts on image capture in the field as well as how they approach conversion of their images in the digital darkroom.
Barclay is an award-winning freelance photographer based in Bucks County, Pa. while Thompson is an ambassador for Singh-Ray filters, Lensbaby and is well known for his Topaz Webinars.
Visit www.StonyBrookCC.com to sign in under "Be Our Guest" to be sent the Zoom link and receive one month of free membership to the club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.